Apply Now: 600,000€ for African Health and Well-Being Innovations

⇓ More from ICTworks

Healthcare systems face multiple challenges across the African continent. Staffing, equipment, infrastructure, data, and services need new innovations in design, development, and deployment to meet the growing need for better health outcomes.

COVID-19 Digital Response has only increased the need for technological advancements in health and well-being solutions to help struggling governments, civil society organizations, and their constituents manage the impacts of this new epidemic.

African Health and Well-Being Funding

The Call for Health and Well-being Innovators from the Coopen project, aims to identify innovators that active either in Italy or Africa, and who have developed solutions tackling one of the following 7 challenges:

Promote the training of qualified medical and healthcare personnel More efficient medical instruments and devices Maintenance of medical equipment and instruments Building of healthcare environments and infrastructures Collection and management of the clinical data Access to treatment and communication Prevention across local communities and vulnerable groups

The call will identify up to 15 teams of innovators that will then showcase their 3-6 Technology Readiness Level innovations to civil society organizations (CSOs) in a Demo Day in January 2022. Up to 7 teams will be selected to partner with Italian CSOs and integrate the use of their proposed innovative solutions into the CSOs’ projects.

Each CSO leader will receive 90,000 euros to cover the costs faced by the CSO and the partner innovator to develop a joint project where the innovator’s solution will be tested and integrated into the CSOs’ activities.

Innovators must either be African people or organizations working in Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, or an Italian entity willing and ready to operate in those countries.

Apply Now: Deadline is November 8, 2021

More Project Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for $4 Billion in USAID funding or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: