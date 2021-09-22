3 Reasons to Join the 2021 mEducation Alliance Symposium Sept 27-30

⇓ More from ICTworks

The Annual mEducation Alliance Symposium is back and better than ever! This virtual event is centered around the topic of EdTech for accelerating foundational literacy and numeracy in low-resource contexts and will feature 70+ presenters from 22 countries. The presenters will be showcasing their work in a variety of participatory formats including gallery walks, lightning talks, panels, plenary sessions, virtual exhibits.

1. Compelling Opening Remarks

The line-up for opening remarks each day is fantastic and you don’t want to miss out. Plenary speakers include:

Elinor Sisulu, Executive Director of the Puku Foundation,

Alex Palacios, former Director for Private Sector and Foundations Engagement from the Global Partnership for Education,

David Barth, Vice President of International Programs at Save the Children – US

2. Great Conference Sessions

While there so many great sessions, one to call out is the Ground-truthing EdTech investments in Low-Resource Settings Panel taking place on September 29th at 10:30 am EDT. This session will include representatives from a number of donor agencies and foundations looking to invest in EdTech and provide insight into their selection process.

It will be led by Gus Schmedlen, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Merlyn Mind, and include:

Jaime Saavedra, Global Director of Education, The World Bank

Sophie Hoffman, Investor, GSV Ventures

Vinit Sukhija, Partner, Learn Capital

Suraj Shah, Regional Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning Lead, Mastercard Foundation

Rob Jenkins, Global Director of Education, UNICEF

3. Propose Your Own Unconference Sessions

So what is an Unconference Session? This is the time where participants get to decide what topics they want to speak about and lead the sessions themselves. The mEducation Alliance Team will be pulling these suggestions straight from Twitter, LinkedIn, and this suggestion spreadsheet so be sure to get your suggestions in!

By Nicole Carney, Mobiles for Education Alliance