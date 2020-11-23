Apply Now: $170,000 for Educational Technology Innovation Awards

⇓ More from ICTworks

The educational ecosystem is in constant flux. New innovations are introduced, tested, and scaled. External shocks, like the coronavirus pandemic then upend the status quo and rearrange success metrics. In this continuum of change, governments look for signals for what works, and what doesn’t in education systems.

Technologies have a great potential to enhance teaching, learning and expand access to quality education. According to the ITU, about 95% of the global population live in regions with at least a basic 2G mobile-cellular network. It means that almost anyone with a connected device can benefit from educational technology solutions.

$120,000 WISE Awards for Educational Innovation

Each year, the WISE Awards recognize and promote six successful and innovative projects that are addressing global educational challenges and transforming communities. Since 2009, WISE has awarded 72 projects from a wide variety of sectors and locations for their innovation, positive contribution and ability to adapt and scale.

Each WISE Awards winning project will receive US$20,000, and will benefit from increased public interest through media exposure and other channels. The selected projects are models of excellence that serve as an inspiration for others to improve education through innovation and creative action.

Winning projects will be ongoing, innovative and impactful education initiatives that have an excellent record of proven success, is financially sustainable, and has a clear plan for future objectives and replication in other contexts.

Deadline is December 20, 2020

$50,000 UNESCO ICT for Education Awards

The UNESCO ICT in Education Prize recognizes innovative approaches in leveraging new technologies to expand educational and lifelong learning opportunities for all, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Goal 4 on education.

The 2020 edutech prize will focus on educational technology solutions that use artificial intelligence to enhance learning quality.

AI innovations fueled can reach marginalized groups and provide quality learning programmes in emergency contexts.

AI technologies can also analyze difficulties faced by students studying in a new language and help teachers better diagnosis of learning problems.

Two winners will be selected by the Director-General of UNESCO based on the recommendations of an international Jury, and each winner will receive a reward of USD 25,000 and a diploma.

Deadline is December 18, 2020

