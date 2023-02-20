Apply Now: S$20,000 for Your Digital Social Impact Enterprise Idea

⇓ More from ICTworks

Young people in Southeast Asia and South Asia can start or scale up digital enterprises to solve social and environmental challenges in the region. Digital social enterprises can address poverty, inequality, and natural resource degradation.

Starting a digital social enterprise can also provide young people with the opportunity to develop new skills and competencies, such as digital marketing, product development, and data analysis, which are in high demand in the region’s growing digital economy.

S$20,000 Youth Social Entrepreneur Funding

The Young Social Entrepreneurs Global is a six-month programme that inspires, equips and enables youth aged between 18 and 35 of different nationalities to start or scale up their social enterprises in Singapore and beyond.

Successful teams with viable and innovative business solution to a social issue will gain access to an international ecosystem of investors, industry experts, experienced mentors, and a growing network of more than 1,400 young changemakers representing 43 nationalities.

They will learn about social innovation trends and market insights from the region. Shortlisted teams will stand a chance to start or scale up their social enterprises with up to S$20,000 in funding.

Since 2010, YSE Global has nurtured a network of youth with innovative business ideas focused on social good to effect positive change for a better world.

Apply Now! Deadline is March 12, 2023

