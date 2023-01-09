Apply Now: $100,000 Seed Funding & MEST Business Incubation

⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital skills and technology solutions are more critical for African economies as they embrace digital transformation. Countries are positioning themselves as major tech hubs as the world goes virtual. Entrepreneurs need to become more prepared for African digital economies which can have limited opportunities for business growth and development. Digital skills are an important tool for promoting social and economic development, create new jobs, and drive innovation.

MEST Entrepreneurship Training Program

The MEST Training Program is a twelve-month program hosted physically in Accra, Ghana and designed to give young people from the Continent the commercial skills to succeed in technology and entrepreneurship. This pioneering pan-African programs goes beyond software training to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with business, marketing, communication, and soft skills training.

Successful applicants will gain access to world-class education, mentorship, and networking sessions with leading industry experts and business executives from all over the world. At the end of the year-long program, all the Entrepreneurs-in-training form startups with co-founders within their cohort and pitch their business idea for up to $100,000 in seed funding, business incubation, and a lifetime of support from MEST Africa’s global community of experts and founders.

MEST has trained over 800 tech entrepreneurs and experts and invested in over 80 startups and produced some of the finest startups transforming sectors and scaling across the Continent. Join the Program’s official Telegram group to interact directly with the recruitment team.

Apply Now! Deadline is February 26, 2023.

