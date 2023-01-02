Apply Now: $25,000 UNESCO Prize for Your EduTech Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

We need to harness the power of the digital revolution to ensure quality education is provided as a public good and a human right, with a particular focus on the most marginalised. We can use digital technology to catalyze beneficial transformations in education, including pedagogy, curriculum, assessment, social caring and the organization of learning, both in and outside of formal educational institutions.

We should prioritize student learning outcomes and advance lifelong learning, ensuring that all those who access education, whether children, youth, or adults, acquire foundational literacy skills, develop knowledge and competencies relevant to their lives and livelihoods, and contribute to more sustainable futures.

UNESCO ICT in Education Prize

The UNESCO ICT in Education Prize rewards individuals and organizations that are implementing outstanding edutech projects and promoting the creative use of technologies to enhance learning, teaching and overall educational performance in the digital age. An international Jury selects two best projects annually, and each prizewinner receives US$ 25,000.

This year, the prize focuses on three keys to universal public digital education, rewarding projects that have:

made public digital learning platforms and digital content universally accessible

developed digital competencies for all teachers and learners

promoted universal connectivity in education

This is not a grant scheme to support new projects or organizations. ICT4Edu projects need to be implemented for at least one year with creative uses of technologies in education, teaching, and learning. If your project meets the criteria, please contact National Commissions for UNESCO or NGOs in official partnership with UNESCO to receive a nomination.

Apply Now: Deadline is January 23, 2023

