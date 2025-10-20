Apply Now: £150,000 for Your Digital Development Social Venture

⇓ More from ICTworks



The development sector faces a paradox. Despite decades of innovation in ICT4D solutions, most social ventures remain trapped in a cycle of small grants and limited reach. The challenges we face today demand innovative solutions that can scale impact to billions of people.

Sign Up Now for more calls for proposals

In an era where digital transformation has accelerated post-pandemic adoption of everything from telemedicine in rural areas to remote learning platforms, we need evidence-based research and access to policymakers that enables social enterprises to drive real, scalable change.

£150,000 Impact Acceleration Grants

100x Impact Accelerator aims to support up to 20 social ventures annually, with 70% coming from emerging markets, recognizing that the most innovative solutions often emerge from contexts of greatest need. For example, AI-powered educational platforms in Southeast Asia to healthcare innovations serving tea-tribes in Assam and tribal villages in Jharkhand.

Winning applicants will receive £150,000 in catalytic capital during a 12-week Impact Accelerator programme.

Both for-profit and non-profit social ventures with proven impact models seeking to scale are eligible. Social ventures working with underserved communities in emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa are especially encouraged to apply.

Apply Now: Deadline is November 10, 2025

For social ventures ready to break free from grant dependency and scale to true systemic impact, 100x offers a pathway to becoming the social unicorns our world desperately needs. This programme represents one of the most compelling opportunities for impact-driven organizations seeking to reach billions, not thousands.

More Funding Opportunities

Please sign up now to get our email updates. Learn how to get startup funding for your technology business, and find new funding opportunities with donors.

We are constantly publishing fundraising guidance and competitive insights like this: