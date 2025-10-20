⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: £150,000 for Your Digital Development Social Venture

By Wayan Vota on October 20, 2025

impact accelerated
The development sector faces a paradox. Despite decades of innovation in ICT4D solutions, most social ventures remain trapped in a cycle of small grants and limited reach.  The challenges we face today demand innovative solutions that can scale impact to billions of people.

Sign Up Now for more calls for proposals

In an era where digital transformation has accelerated post-pandemic adoption of everything from telemedicine in rural areas to remote learning platforms, we need evidence-based research and access to policymakers that enables social enterprises to drive real, scalable change.

£150,000 Impact Acceleration Grants

100x Impact Accelerator aims to support up to 20 social ventures annually, with 70% coming from emerging markets, recognizing that the most innovative solutions often emerge from contexts of greatest need. For example,  AI-powered educational platforms in Southeast Asia to healthcare innovations serving tea-tribes in Assam and tribal villages in Jharkhand.

Winning applicants will receive £150,000 in catalytic capital during a 12-week Impact Accelerator programme.

Both for-profit and non-profit social ventures with proven impact models seeking to scale are eligible. Social ventures working with underserved communities in emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa are especially encouraged to apply.

Apply Now: Deadline is November 10, 2025

For social ventures ready to break free from grant dependency and scale to true systemic impact, 100x offers a pathway to becoming the social unicorns our world desperately needs. This programme represents one of the most compelling opportunities for impact-driven organizations seeking to reach billions, not thousands.

More Funding Opportunities

Please sign up now to get our email updates. Learn how to get startup funding for your technology business, and find new funding opportunities with donors.

We are constantly publishing fundraising guidance and competitive insights like this:

Filed Under: Funding, Opportunity
More About: , , , ,

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, Career Pivot, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
Stay Current with ICTworksGet Regular Updates via Email

16 Comments to “Apply Now: £150,000 for Your Digital Development Social Venture”

  1. Nasir yunusa musa says:
    October 20, 2025 at 1:38 pm

    I want to know more about the benefits of ICT deployments for my community.

    Reply
  2. Frenkipius Charles says:
    October 20, 2025 at 3:08 pm

    Most of African local organizations like Development Radiance Organization which are new registered with less than five years experience are not more considered although they have good mission and commitment to supporting community Development initiatives.

    Reply
  3. BRIAN OCHIENG OKUMU says:
    October 21, 2025 at 3:40 am

    I’m Brian Ochieng Okumu. I am doing an ICT course now. I will be looking for a job soon. I have a ability to work with computers. Also I’m good at using various softwares.

    Reply
  4. Hanington Elim Ekamais says:
    October 21, 2025 at 5:12 am

    Kindly request for your Digital Development funds for the support of the my business Enterprise

    Reply
    • Wayan Vota says:
      October 21, 2025 at 9:36 am

      Please apply to the 100x Impact Accelerator using the application process linked in the post. ICTworks is only promoting this opportunity. We do not fund businesses directly.

      Reply
  5. Emmanuel Anthony Enang says:
    October 21, 2025 at 5:14 am

    I want to extend my knowledge in ICT via this social impact venture funding.

    Reply
  6. Imuentinyan osaguona courage says:
    October 21, 2025 at 6:42 am

    I wanted to improve on ict applications for development outcomes.

    Reply
  7. Gbenga says:
    October 21, 2025 at 7:38 am

    How do I apply for this opportunity, please.

    Reply
  8. Babatunde Julius Oluwashina says:
    October 21, 2025 at 4:24 pm

    Thanks for this offer

    Reply
  9. Olayide Abolade says:
    October 22, 2025 at 2:09 am

    I will used it to purchase cocoa and coconut for planting

    Reply
  10. Kuye ganiyat bukola says:
    October 22, 2025 at 4:06 am

    Good morning am glad to be in this group

    Reply
  11. Kuye ganiyat bukola says:
    October 22, 2025 at 4:10 am

    I will use it for processing cassava flour garri and chips. My number 08076710881

    Reply
  12. George William Eumu says:
    October 22, 2025 at 8:57 am

    I want to learn more about digital skills

    Reply

Leave a Reply

*

*