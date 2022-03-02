6 Constraints on Youth Usage of Internet Services in African Countries

Participants in Rwanda specifically mentioned that while they do have Internet access at school, they are not allowed to be on certain sites such as YouTube or Facebook. In other instances, participants stated that when borrowing a device, online activity is monitored, limiting what it is they can do online. As one teen, male, urban participant from Nigeria put it:

“Even if my parents are going to allow me to use their phone, they are going to always time me…I don’t get real good access to post whatever I want to post on the Internet” (teen male, urban Nigeria).

Parents are said to discourage their children from going online for fear of the content they will be exposed to. Several of the participants, in all of the countries, shared this concern. ‘Bad content’ was often described as pornographic or nude pictures, which “corrupt (the) mind of youth” (teen male, urban Nigeria). Participants understand the parental discouragement that is associated with such ‘bad content’ as it is seen to be tarnishing their minds or wasting their time.

Teens and young adults both remarked that if one is only using the Internet to watch pornographic content, for example, then it does nothing to address their challenges. It is in this light that some agreed that “most youths access the Internet for useless stuff” (young adult male, urban Tanzania).

5. Safety and Privacy Concerns

Safety and privacy concerns also limit Internet use. Participants are aware of the dangers found online, such as scamming, either through duplication of their personal content online, or through confidence scams. Participants in Nigeria gave examples of 419 scams,10 or their passwords being stolen as a security issue one needs to be aware of when using the Internet.

Across all three countries, there was also the fear of individuals duplicating online profiles. In Tanzania, a teenager, who owned a SIM card but borrowed a friend’s device and kept his SIM card with the friend, discovered this friend had created a profile with all his details: