Apply Now: $1 Million Cisco Technology for Good Startup Funding

A new generation of entrepreneurs are using emerging innovations like the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital technologies to connect devices and data in tech-enabled solutions and services that can enable economic development. These solutions can scale potential social impact, societal benefit, and environmental change.

$1 Million for Technology for Good Ideas

The 2021 Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge has a $1 million USD prize pool for startup funding spread across 20 different awards. These prizes are for new business ideas that leverage technology for social impact from early-stage entrepreneurs around the world.

Early-stage projects should be beyond the concept stage, but which have not yet generated over $1M USD in revenue. Applicants may be nonprofit or for-profit business entities. Three key ICT4D startup funding prize categories include:

for a startup designing artificial intelligence in an inherently ethical manner so that the solution addresses social, environmental, or technological challenges. $50,000 Digital Inclusivity Prize for a startup using technology to ensure that no one is left behind, and that underserved communities are enabled to thrive in an increasingly digital word.

for a startup using technology to ensure that no one is left behind, and that underserved communities are enabled to thrive in an increasingly digital word. $50,000 Pandemic Response Prize for a startup responding to the pandemic with an innovative technology solution that accelerates COVID-19 digital response.

