Apply Now: $1 Million Cisco Global Social Problem Solver Challenge

We need to inspire and empower a generation of global problem solvers who will create innovative technology solutions to solve the world’s most pressing social and environmental problems. With digital technologies connecting devices and data, entrepreneurs with good ideas now have the ability to make a difference more quickly than ever before.

$1 Million Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge

The Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge aims to recognize new business ideas that leverage technology for social impact from early-stage entrepreneurs around the world. It’s goal is to advance early-stage startups with a dedicated team that are beyond the idea formation stage, but which have not yet generated substantial funding.

Applicants may be nonprofit or for-profit business entities who can answer these questions about their innovation:

How innovative is the solution in its use of new or existing technology to solve a local or global problem?

Are there other solutions available and if so, how does this differentiate from them?

How feasible is the solution to put into practice?

Does the solution make sense financially?

Will the solution be sustainable over the long term?

What is the scale of potential social impact?

How many people will your solution reach?

Winning applicants will receive $1,000,000 USD in prize money to help accelerate their breakthrough technology, products, and services that drive economic development or solve social or environmental problems.

Apply Now! Deadline February 11, 2022

