Humanitarian aid workers have a responsibility to ensure they use artificial intelligence to capitalize on the technology’s potential to respond more effectively to ever more acute and protracted humanitarian crises, while also ensuring measures are in place to protect those communities from the potential harms of AI.

Among a small group of humanitarian practitioners there is a rich debate in the opportunities and risks that AI holds. The humanitarian principles of ‘do no harm’, neutrality and impartiality, set the standard and highlight the risk this imbalance of power in setting the agenda on AI creates.

How will our emerging future in the humanitarian sector maintain these principles whilst also being inclusive, safe, ethical and equal for all?

£250,000 AI for Humanitarians Fund

The AI for Humanitarians Fund will support a cohort of up to 10 grantees with up to £25,000 per grantee, to take a problem-led approach and collaboratively explore the opportunities and risks associated with AI, to identify future areas of impact for further investigation and potential investment.

The cohort will be part of a 6-month guided learning journey, where they will take part in group discussions and hands-on exercises trialling AI tools, hear from guest speakers and experts from the field to provide real-world insights in best and next practice, as well receive one-on-one support from mentors.

At the end of this journey each grantee will have developed a concept note which will contain a clear problem statement, an analysis of the associated opportunities and risks, reflections on the feasibility of existing solutions both AI and other, and which, with the support of mentors, outlines potential future AI solutions of relevance to their chosen problem field.

