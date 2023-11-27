Apply Now: $1 Million Investments for Digital Media Companies

⇓ More from ICTworks

There are more than 7 billion people living in countries without a free press, creating an urgent need for media financing and advisory services in countries seeking to escape authoritarianism, systemic corruption, and democratic backsliding. Media financing that includes equity investments, loan guarantees, and venture capital.

Sign Up Now for more funding emails

We need to help independent digital media build strong, viable businesses and safeguard their editorial independence with long-term investment, rather than grants. Media companies need capital to stay competitive and grow to support the public interest. But in many countries, funding opportunities come with strings attached: investment in return for editorial influence.

$1 Million Digital Media Investment Fund

MDIF Ventures is calling for applications for investment from young and growing independent media companies with positive social impact and potential to scale. Media companies should be located or serving audiences in countries where access to free and independent news and information is under threat.

MDIF Ventures is investing in a new cohort of media projects anywhere on the early-stage spectrum, from pre-seed through to participating in growth or Series A financing rounds. They will receive equity financing and strategic advice to help them take their business to the next level.

Successful applicants range from digital news providers and newsletter creators to podcast production companies and innovators of data visualization tools.

Apply Now! Deadline is December 10, 2023

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these:

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Facebook

Reddit

Mastodon

