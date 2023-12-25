Apply Now: Mozilla Technology and Society Fellows

⇓ More from ICTworks

In the era of ubiquitous technology, it’s essential that civil society is part of the conversation about the future of the internet and works to advance societal issues, as they converge with the digital world.

Sign Up Now for More Fellowship Opportunities



Civil society organizations are often the first — and sometimes only — defense against inequality. Now, as digital technology like artificial intelligence systems becomes more pervasive, it’s essential that the resources of civil society be matched with the skills and expertise of technologists.

Mozilla’s Tech & Society Fellowship

Mozilla’s Technology & Society Fellowships are designed to bring technological strategists and civil society leaders together into collaboration. By pairing technologists with civil society organizations, the program aims to increase the impact of the organizations’ work and enhance their ability to address societal issues that intersect with technology.

This is rooted in the idea that technologists and civil society leaders both come to the table with essential expertise: the fellows bring a wealth of technical know-how, while the host organizations bring a deep understanding of how technology broadly is impacting the communities they serve.

This fellowship also serves to expand the leadership capacity of fellows by providing opportunities to deeply impact local movements, meaningfully connect to a global community of other public interest leaders, amplify their impact, and find the space and support to explore personal projects.

Apply Now: Deadline is January 22, 2024

More Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these:

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Facebook

Reddit

Mastodon

