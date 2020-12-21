Apply Now: $30,000 Funding for Your Asia AgriTech Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

COVID-19 has disrupted the agriculture value chain at every level. The measures taken to contain the spread of the virus have stressed entire food systems. Today, residents of many developing countries fear food insecurity more than the virus.

Can agritech solutions enhance agricultural value chain resilience in a post-COVID-19 era?

There are many stakeholders who can help answer this question: private sector, academia, and development organisations have practical examples on how ICT solutions can support the development of resilient agricultural value chains and market systems that are fairer and more inclusive.

$30,000 Asia AgriTech Challenge

The Asia AgriTech Challenge seeks successful ICT4Ag innovations in the prototyping and testing phase. The Challenge will award $30,000 USD across 9 separate prizes ranging from $1,000 to $7,000 each, in one of three activity areas:

ICTforAg solutions for efficient and inclusive marketing of agricultural products

Agritech solutions for assuring inclusive access to rural advisory services

ICT4Ag solutions for value chain support services and digital financial services

Eligible innovation using ICT solutions can address all parts of the value chain and market system from input supply, production management to consumer marketing. Preferably, the proposed holistic approach are beyond ideation phase and in their prototyping or testing phase and preparing for full implementation.

Apply Now! Deadline is January 15, 2021

