Apply Now: $30,000 Funding for Your Asia AgriTech Solution

By Wayan Vota on December 21, 2020

COVID-19 has disrupted the agriculture value chain at every level. The measures taken to contain the spread of the virus have stressed entire food systems. Today, residents of many developing countries fear food insecurity more than the virus.

Can agritech solutions enhance agricultural value chain resilience in a post-COVID-19 era?

There are many stakeholders who can help answer this question: private sector, academia, and development organisations have practical examples on how ICT solutions can support the development of resilient agricultural value chains and market systems that are fairer and more inclusive.

$30,000 Asia AgriTech Challenge

The Asia AgriTech Challenge seeks successful ICT4Ag innovations in the prototyping and testing phase. The Challenge will award $30,000 USD across 9 separate prizes ranging from $1,000 to $7,000 each, in one of three activity areas:

Eligible innovation using ICT solutions can address all parts of the value chain and market system from input supply, production management to consumer marketing. Preferably, the proposed holistic approach are beyond ideation phase and in their prototyping or testing phase and preparing for full implementation.

Apply Now! Deadline is January 15, 2021

Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks and is the Digital Health Director at IntraHealth International. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of IntraHealth International or other ICTWorks sponsors.
Abdullahi Ali Hassan says:

  1. Abdullahi Ali Hassan says:
    December 22, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Due to covid19 pendimic
    To invest our business

