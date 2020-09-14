Apply Now: $200,000 in Amazon Web Services for Your ICT4D Innovation

⇓ More from ICTworks

In today’s operating environment, every business needs access to cloud-based computing infrastructure. Nonprofit organizations are no different.

Sign Up Now for Grant Funding Ideas

NGOs also need access to cloud technology as a central tool in achieving their mission. In fact, nonprofit organizations need to prioritize technology as a mission-critical component of their projects.

Amazon Web Services Grant Funding

The AWS Imagine Grant Program is open to registered 501(c) nonprofit organizations in the United States who are using technology to solve the world’s most pressing challenges.

Amazon is offering two major benefits to proposals for pilot projects, proof of concepts, strategic technology planning, or existing programs that use technology in a new or expanded way to accelerate impact in local and global communities:

$100,000 in unrestricted grant funding

$100,000 in AWS Promotional Credits

Proposals will be judged on several factors including the innovative and unique nature of the project, impact on mission-critical goals, and clearly defined outcomes and milestones.

Apply Now! Deadline: September 30, 2020

More Grant Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: