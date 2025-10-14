Apply Now: $4 Million for AI Solutions for Economic Opportunity

⇓ More from ICTworks

The dream of upward mobility is increasingly out of reach for millions. Low-income workers around the world face systemic barriers to better jobs, education, and public benefits. Barriers that trap families in cycles of poverty despite their best efforts.

Traditional approaches to workforce development and social services struggle to scale personalized support, leaving those who need help most navigating complex systems alone. Artificial intelligence offers a transformative path forward for organizations bold enough to utilize this new tool.

$4 Million AI for Economic Opportunity Fund

AI for Economic Opportunity Fund is now accepting applications. GitLab Foundation, in partnership with OpenAI, will award at least $4 million in demonstration grants to 16 US-based nonprofits using AI to measurably improve economic mobility for low-income populations anywhere in the world.

GitLab Foundation seeks projects that measurably improve outcomes for populations least likely to experience economic mobility: low-income households, workers with limited educational credentials, and low-wage earners.

Priority areas include AI solutions that unlock siloed data, expand agent interoperability, reduce service delivery costs, personalize learning, validate skills, and strengthen labor market intelligence.

Organizations can submit up to three concept notes. Selected organizations will receive:

$250,000 in catalytic funding to prototype and demonstrate progress

to prototype and demonstrate progress Six months of technical support from OpenAI engineers and industry experts

from OpenAI engineers and industry experts API credits and hands-on mentorship

and hands-on mentorship Eligibility for scaling grants from partner philanthropies to expand high-potential projects

The demonstration phase runs February through August 2026, culminating in a Demo Day at OpenAI’s San Francisco headquarters. Successful projects will then compete for additional scaling capital from multiple philanthropic partners.

Apply Now: Deadline is October 31, 2025

