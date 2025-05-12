⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: $1 Million for AI-Powered Agriculture Technology

By Wayan Vota on May 12, 2025

Agritech Seed Funding

The challenges facing agriculture and food systems in developing countries has never been more urgent. Smallholder farmers around the world need climate resilience, food security, and above all – agriculture technology innovation build a sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future.

AI-enabled agritech solutions have the potential to reshape the way farmers operate and make decisions. By optimizing planting schedules to automating tedious tasks, farmers can navigate mounting climate pressures, labor shortages and a growing population.

$1 Million for AI-Powered AgriTech Systems

THRIVE Global Impact Challenge is a worldwide search for trailblazing startups with solutions that will revolutionize agriculture.

Applicants should be early-stage startups or entrepreneurs at the seed to Series A stage. that are working on artificial intelligence & automation, including:

  • AI-powered farm management platforms
  • Robotics and automation
  • AI-driven crop health diagnostics
  • Supply chain optimization
  • Data-driven decision making
  • Vertical and urban farming technologies

The winning company will receive the THRIVE Global Impact Challenge Award in addition to investment from SVG Ventures up to $1 Million USD.

Global Impact Challenge applicants must demonstrate their potential to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that address critical challenges in agriculture and food systems. Best if they can showcase tangible outcomes, data-driven results, or successful implementation of their solution with proven impact on climate and the environment.

Apply Now: Deadline is May 25, 2025

Written by
Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of his employer, any of its entities, or any ICTWorks sponsor.
