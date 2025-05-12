Apply Now: $1 Million for AI-Powered Agriculture Technology

⇓ More from ICTworks

The challenges facing agriculture and food systems in developing countries has never been more urgent. Smallholder farmers around the world need climate resilience, food security, and above all – agriculture technology innovation build a sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future.

AI-enabled agritech solutions have the potential to reshape the way farmers operate and make decisions. By optimizing planting schedules to automating tedious tasks, farmers can navigate mounting climate pressures, labor shortages and a growing population.

$1 Million for AI-Powered AgriTech Systems

THRIVE Global Impact Challenge is a worldwide search for trailblazing startups with solutions that will revolutionize agriculture.

Applicants should be early-stage startups or entrepreneurs at the seed to Series A stage. that are working on artificial intelligence & automation, including:

AI-powered farm management platforms

Robotics and automation

AI-driven crop health diagnostics

Supply chain optimization

Data-driven decision making

Vertical and urban farming technologies

The winning company will receive the THRIVE Global Impact Challenge Award in addition to investment from SVG Ventures up to $1 Million USD.

Global Impact Challenge applicants must demonstrate their potential to deliver innovative, scalable solutions that address critical challenges in agriculture and food systems. Best if they can showcase tangible outcomes, data-driven results, or successful implementation of their solution with proven impact on climate and the environment.

Apply Now: Deadline is May 25, 2025

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities.