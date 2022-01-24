Apply Now: $27,000 for African PhD Artificial Intelligence Researchers

⇓ More from ICTworks

There are outstanding African graduate students doing exceptional artificial intelligence research across the African continent. They need support to become the next generation of machine learning academics and practitioners focused on responsible AI innovation for sustainable development.

Responsible AI strives to be inclusive, rights-based, and sustainable in its development and implementation, ensuring that AI applications are leveraged for public benefit. Responsible AI will influence the future of information and communication technology for development (ICT4D).

$27,000 AI4D Scholarships for Africans

AI4D Scholarships will enhance doctoral training in artificial intelligence and machine learning in Sub-Saharan Africa across anglophone, francophone and lusophone countries, including: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa), Congo (Brazzaville), Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Senegal, Togo.

All applicants must be already registered in an AI study (machine learning, expert system, natural language processing, intelligent robotics etc.) under a supervisor, have finished coursework as well as research proposal. The applicant must attach a letter of support by their supervisor, and a copy of the PhD study admission letter.

All applicants should have competent academic credentials and demonstrate motivation and commitment to pursue an academic career with any university offering PhD in artificial intelligence.

All applicants should have thorough knowledge of the language of instruction within their host university and must be nationals or permanent residents of an eligible sub-Saharan country.

Each successful student will receive a partial scholarship of up to US $ 27,000 for a period of two years, including: $4,000 for tuition fees, $17,000 for research activities, and $6,000 for supervisor travel support.

Apply Now! Deadline is February 17, 2020

