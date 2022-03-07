Apply Now: €30,000 for African Digital Climate Change Innovations

⇓ More from ICTworks

According to the World Bank, West Africa is particularly vulnerable to climate change. The region will be buffeted by severe and extreme weather pattern changes creating a crisis due to its strong dependence on agriculture as a main source of income and employment.

The private sector needs to play an essential role, especially through innovation and investments in “climate tech” initiatives. The different national Climate Innovation Centers across Africa are complimented by the GSMA Innovation Fund for Climate Resilience and Adaptation and the Africa ClimAccelerator.

Despite these efforts, there is still a considerable gap in funding for African climate tech. PWC calculated that African startups attract only 0.2% of the global investments made into climate tech. Francophone West-African regions receive even less, yet it is here where innovations are most needed.

€30,000 for African Digital Climate Change Innovations

The GIZ Accelerator program for Climate Change Innovations is looking for early-stage companies in Benin, Cameroon, and Niger that deliver digital solutions to combat climate change. We are looking for innovative and impactful tech-based solutions to either tackle the adverse effects or minimize the negative impact of climate change.

This program is open to startups using and leveraging digital technologies directly in their solution or in their operations in the following fields:

Agritech solutions for climate change adaptation, like weather forecasting services/alerts

Clean energy digital solutions, like solar power for remote areas

Access to markets for agricultural goods, like transport solutions as a service

In each of the three countries, three early-stage companies will be selected to join the program. 10.000 Euro in grant funding will be shared across the 3 finalists per country and they will receive tailor-made technical support, coordinated by our in-country partners Etrilabs (Benin), ActivSpaces (Cameroon), and CIPMEN (Niger).

Apply Now: Deadline is March 25, 2022

