Apply Now: $20,000 for African Blockchain Financial Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

Access to financial services will play a critical role in economic growth and poverty reduction for the 1.2 billion people live on the African continent. The World Bank argues that financial inclusion has the potential to reduce poverty and inequality by helping disadvantaged groups to benefit from opportunities that otherwise would not have been available.

The brick-and-mortar model of banking and financial services provision will not change the dynamics for Africa within the foreseeable future; however, emerging digital financial services will. Especially emerging technology based on the blockchain.

$20,000 for African Blockchain Solutions

The Blockchain Bootcamp is for fintech companies, blockchain native companies, and crypto-curious companies operating in Africa and looking to advance existing services or embed digital asset solutions into their models for the first time.

Register Now for $4 Billion in USAID Opportunities

The DFS Lab is excited to support blockchain-oriented ideas of African developers and startups, equip them with practical tools and education, and provide support to create viable solutions like cross-border payments, access to financial services, payment processing, asset management, compliance, NFTs, gaming, charity donations, trade finance, liquidity, and more.

The bootcamp is a three-day design sprint on September 28 – 30, 2021, allowing participating companies to define a problem, storyboard a solution, and develop a rapid prototype with hands-on technical support and guidance. The design sprint will be run virtually on East Africa Time.

The three-day virtual bootcamp will result in a demo day on October 1, 2021 where companies with the most promising solutions will be awarded up to $20,000 in prizes.

Apply Now! Deadline is August 20, 2021

More Startup Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for $4 Billion in USAID funding or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: