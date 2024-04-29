⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital technology is the fastest-growing innovation in history. It has reached about 50 per cent of the developing world’s population in two decades, fundamentally transforming societies in the process. This also means that 50 per cent is still unable to access digital services or fully offline.

Subscribe Now to get more research funding emails

Sadly, women make up a large percentage of the 50 per cent unable to access digital services or offline. Women face barriers such as limited access to device ownership or digital services, underdeveloped digital skills, discriminatory gender stereotypes, and legitimate safety concerns.

The economic empowerment of women is a crucial development issue. Access to digital services and digital financial services in particular, can create economic opportunities for women and bridge the digital and economic gender gaps by increasing their participation in the digital ecosystem and financial systems.

Women’s Economic Empowerment Research Grants

BRAC Institute of Governance and Development, a Bangladesh-based social science research and academic institute, has funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for two research initiatives:

WEE-DiFine: generate research on the impact of digital financial services (DFS) on women’s economic empowerment and the causal mechanisms between the two in South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia.

WEE-Connect: create a knowledge hub on digital connectivity and gender and establish best case practices in inclusive funding in South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Both four-year initiatives offer several types of research grants that include Southern researchers and institutions as truly equal partners in the research agenda:

$500,000 for Large-scale Greenfield Evaluations explicitly designed on strong theoretical grounding to target key questions in the initiative’s research agenda

$200,000 for Extensions to Existing Studies that would yield results of central relevance to the initiative’s research agenda.

$50,000 for Measurement Experiments in field surveys.

$50,000 for Qualitative Methods as extensions to existing studies

$50,000 for Pilot Studies to explore promising opportunities for larger-scale future projects

Apply Now! Deadline is April 30 WEE-Connect for and May 14 for WEE-DiFine

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these:

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Facebook

Reddit

Mastodon

