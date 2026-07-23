When I first compiled the list of every African country’s national eHealth strategy or digital health policy back in 2020, the dominant instrument across the continent was a five-year national eHealth strategy.
They were written to a WHO Global Observatory template, often expired, frequently undiscoverable, and almost never legally binding. Six years on, that picture has changed enough that the original list is misleading more than it is helpful.
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The headline shift since 2019 is the kind of strategy in each country. The WHO-templated eHealth document of the 2010s is being replaced by something bigger, more integrated with national digital transformation agendas, and increasingly statutory rather than purely strategic.
- Kenya’s Digital Health Act of 2023 is the clearest example: a binding statute that establishes a Digital Health Agency and a Comprehensive Integrated Digital Health Information System, functionally superseding a 2016 policy that on paper still has another five years to run.
- Egypt launched its National Digital Health Strategy 2025-2029 in November 2025, anchored on the Universal Health Insurance digital architecture rather than an isolated MoH workstream.
- Mozambique’s first dedicated Estratégia de Saúde Digital de Moçambique 2025-2034 runs ten years, signalling that ministries are now sequencing investment beyond the donor project horizon.
Below is the updated table of operative national digital health instruments for all 54 African Union member states, current as of July 2026. Where I can link to a primary source on a ministry, regulator, or WHO portal, I do. Where I cannot, the entry is marked [SOURCE NEEDED] and I am asking you to send me the document.
National Digital Health Policies
- Algeria: Stratégie Nationale de Santé Numérique 2023-2027. Adopted November 2023. [SOURCE NEEDED], primary text not posted on the Ministère de la Santé portal. Secondary Maghreb Info coverage.
- Angola:Plano Estratégico Nacional do Sector da Saúde 2023-2027. HIS Strategic Plan 2024-2030 in development with WHO and EU support
- Benin: Stratégie Nationale de Cybersanté 2018-2022. Expired, no successor. Umbrella now PNDS 2024-2030. [SOURCE NEEDED] for the original cybersanté text.
- Botswana: eHealth Strategy 2020-2024. Formally expired end-2024; successor “being finalized” but unpublished.
- Burkina Faso: Plan Stratégique de la Santé Numérique (PSSN) 2025-2029. Adopted January 2025 after a multi-year gap including the post-coup transition.
- Burundi: Plan National de Développement de l’Informatique de Santé II 2020-2024. Expired. [SOURCE NEEDED] for the primary government-hosted PDF; only ResearchGate copy is publicly accessible.
- Cabo Verde: Política Nacional de Saúde operative. Standalone Estratégia Nacional de Saúde Digital under elaboration via CICA-ENSD.
- Cameroon: Plan Stratégique National de Santé Numérique 2026-2030. Launched 4 March 2026, CFA 29 billion (USD 51.3 million) envelope per Ecofin Agency.
- Central African Republic: PNDS III 2022-2026. No standalone digital instrument.
- Chad: PNDS 4 2022-2030. No standalone digital instrument.
- Comoros: Stratégie Nationale de Santé Numérique 2022-2026.
- Congo (Brazzaville): PNDS 2023-2026, validated March 2024 per Ministère de la Santé. Agence de Santé Digitale du Congo created April 2023.
- Côte d’Ivoire: PSSIS 2021-2025 operative; PSSD 2026-2030 in budgeting per DISD.
- Democratic Republic of the Congo: PNDIS II 2020-2024. Expired end-2024; PNDIS III not yet published.
- Djibouti: PNDS 2020-2024. No standalone digital instrument.
- Egypt: National Digital Health Strategy 2025-2029, launched November 2025. Full text not yet on MOHP/MCIT portals.
- Equatorial Guinea: PNDS 2021-2025. Expires end-2025.
- Eritrea: HSSDP III 2022-2026. No standalone digital instrument.
- Eswatini: NHSSP 2024/25-2027/28. The 2016-2020 standalone eHealth Strategy is expired with no successor.
- Ethiopia: Digital Health Blueprint 2021-2030. The Information Revolution Strategic Plan listed in 2020 is now subordinate.
- Gabon: PNDS 2024-2028. The 2017-2022 Schéma Directeur du SIS expired; eGabon-SIS pilot in 13 facilities.
- Gambia: National Health Policy 2021-2030. No standalone digital strategy.
- Ghana: Policy and Strategy on Digital Health 2023-2027. Operationalized via HISSP 2022-2025.
- Guinea: Stratégie Nationale Santé Numérique 2021-2025. Expires this year.
- Guinea-Bissau: PNDS III 2023-2028. Cross-sector ENTD.GW 2025-2034 launched January 2025. [SOURCE NEEDED] for the ENTD.GW text; only secondary coverage located.
- Kenya: Digital Health Act No. 15 of 2023 (binding statute, though challenged in the High Court for inadequate public participation and currently operating under a Court of Appeal stay), plus the Kenya Digital Health Strategy 2024-2027 unveiled at the Open Digital Health Summit, with the Health Information Management Procedures Regulations 2025 operationalizing the Act.
- Lesotho: Digital Health Strategy 2025-2030, validated November 2024, formal promulgation not confirmed.
- Liberia: Health Information System & ICT Strategic Plan 2016-2021 expired, digital activity now nested in the National Health Policy 2022-2031. [SOURCE NEEDED] for any successor standalone digital instrument.
- Libya: National Strategy for Primary Health Care 2023-2028 with operative digital chapter; Health Number System operationalized January 2024 per Libya Herald. [SOURCE NEEDED] for the primary text. Operative only in GNU-controlled territory.
- Madagascar: PSRSIS 2023-2027. PDSS 2025-2030 in development.
- Malawi: National Digital Health Strategy 2020-2025. Expires end-2025; no successor identified.
- Mali: Plan Stratégique National de Santé Numérique 2024-2028. EUR 32M envelope per We Are Tech Africa. [SOURCE NEEDED] for the primary text.
- Mauritania: Stratégie Nationale e-Santé 2024-2030, adopted October 2024 per Cridem. [SOURCE NEEDED] for the primary text.
- Mauritius: Roadmap for Digital Health Transformation (2023) plus Digital Health Architecture Blueprint (March 2025). The 2010-2015 National eHealth Strategy is long expired.
- Morocco: Plan Santé 2025 integrated; standalone Stratégie Nationale de Santé Numérique in pre-publication.
- Mozambique: Estratégia de Saúde Digital de Moçambique 2025-2034. Mozambique’s first dedicated digital health strategy.
- Namibia: Namibia National eHealth Strategy 2021-2025. Expires end-2025; review reportedly underway.
- Niger: Schéma Directeur National de Santé Numérique, validated 28-30 May 2025 per Le Sahel. [SOURCE NEEDED] for the primary text.
- Nigeria: National Digital Health Policy and Strategy 2021-2025 (paired). Nigeria Digital Health Services Bill, 2025 in review.
- Rwanda: HSSP V 2024/25-2028/29 with embedded digital health pillar. Standalone National Digital Health Strategic Plan 2018-2023 is expired; successor referenced in donor case studies but not located on MoH site.
- São Tomé and Príncipe: PNDS 2023-2032 operative per Ministério da Saúde. No standalone digital instrument.
- Senegal: Stratégie Nationale de Santé Numérique, validated 28 April 2025, USD 50M World Bank-supported. [SOURCE NEEDED] for the strategy text; CSSDOS portal is the lead unit.
- Seychelles: NHSP 2022-2026. No standalone digital instrument.
- Sierra Leone: National Digital Health Roadmap 2024-2026, validated December 2023, succeeding the poorly executed 2018-2023 strategy.
- Somalia: HSSP III 2022-2026. No federal-level standalone digital instrument.
- South Africa: NDHS 2019-2024, expired. Successor 2025-2029 referenced in the Global Fund South Africa Digital Health Case Study but not yet released.
- South Sudan: HSSP 2023-2027. No standalone digital instrument.
- Sudan: Sudan eHealth Strategy (WHO Global Observatory record, 2014 cycle). No replacement promulgated. Active civil war since April 2023; over 70% of health facilities non-functional; the Federal Ministry of Health is displaced.
- Tanzania: National Digital Health Strategy 2019-2024, expired June 2024. Draft 2025-2030 presented at the 12th Tanzania Health Summit per The Citizen.
- Togo: PNDS 2023-2027 with operative digital chapter [SOURCE NEEDED]; Centre National de Santé Digitale under construction.
- Tunisia: Programme National de Développement de la Santé Numérique
- [SOURCE NEEDED]
- . Extended via the May 2025 USD 125M World Bank health system project.
- Uganda: Health Information and Digital Health Strategic Plan 2020/21-2024/25. Final FY; successor not yet published.
- Zambia: Zambia National Digital Health Strategy 2022-2026.
- Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe National Digital Health Strategy 2021-2025 within the National Health Strategy 2021-2025. Expires end-2025; review reported but no published successor.
11 Countries Missing Primary Text
Algeria, Benin, Burundi, Guinea-Bissau (the digital transformation strategy specifically), Liberia, Libya, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Senegal all share the same failure mode.
A strategy is documented in secondary reporting (national press, donor coverage, WHO/UNDP project pages) but no primary government-hosted PDF was locatable in May 2026. Benin is the same plus the additional complication that no successor exists. Sudan and Eritrea carry primary sources for the integrated HSSP but no standalone digital strategy.
If you have a working link to any of these primary documents, please email me so I can update the list and credit you in the next revision.
What Changed Since 2020
The 2020 list reflected the WHO Global Observatory survey universe, where the question was whether a country had a “national eHealth strategy” filed against a templated definition.
Most of the entries were five-year strategies, often expired by the time I compiled them, with primary text on Google Drive because the ministries had not posted them. The 2026 picture is different in three concrete ways.
1. Dominant instrument has migrated.
The five-year eHealth strategy is being replaced by either a longer-horizon digital health strategy of seven to ten years, an integrated PNDS or NHSSP that absorbs digital priorities, or, in Kenya’s case, primary legislation.
At least sixteen of the operative instruments in this table are dated 2024 or later. The instruments adopted across Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Senegal between 2023 and 2025 share architectural DNA with each other (interoperability layer, EHR, telemedicine, governance pillar, costed implementation) more than any of them visibly share with the Africa CDC Digital Transformation Strategy 2023-2030.
The continental coordinating frame exists. The policy evidence does not yet support claims that it is materially driving national alignment, even as Africa CDC moves toward a Continental Health Data Governance Framework and the bilateral US health MOUs reshape what national digital sovereignty means in practice.
2. The lusophone laggards have closed the gap.
In 2020 I had Angola at a 2010 strategy and Mozambique at a 2009-2014 one. Today Mozambique has its first dedicated 10-year digital health strategy, Angola is finalizing an HIS Strategic Plan with WHO and EU support, and Cabo Verde and São Tomé are mid-process.
3. Post-coup governments adopted new policies.
Burkina Faso’s PSSN 2025-2029 was signed in January 2025. Mali’s PSNSN 2024-2028 was developed with WHO, UNDP, World Bank, USAID, and UNICEF support. Niger validated its Schéma Directeur in May 2025 despite the post-coup environment. Health digitization apparently sits below the political fault line. That is a finding worth absorbing before assuming political instability automatically means digital health stagnation.
Key Weakness: Adoption Without Execution
The gap between adoption and execution is wider than the table can show.
Several of the post-2023 strategies were drafted with donor consultancy money under WHO or World Bank cover, validated at a workshop, and then never surfaced as a downloadable PDF on the ministry website that nominally owns them. The Algeria, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Senegal entries all carry [SOURCE NEEDED] tags for exactly that reason.
A national digital health strategy that exists only in the consultant’s deliverable and the launch press release is a different artefact than one whose legal text and budget annexes the ministry treats as governing.
Cameroon evaluated its 2020-2024 plan in 2025 before replacing it and scored system maturity at 1.8 out of 5. That is what honest evaluation looks like. The same exercise applied across the continent would, on the available evidence, produce a similar verdict in most countries.
Sub-Saharan Africa hosts 738 documented digital health interventions with massive duplication and limited coordination, and a strategy on paper has rarely been the binding constraint on that fragmentation. The continent has moved from “we cannot find the strategy” toward “the strategy exists but the ministry cannot show us the document.” That is real progress. It is not yet implementation.
Please Help Improve This List
Please email me the primary government source for any of the 11 [SOURCE NEEDED] strategies, particularly Algeria, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, and Senegal. Send me the URL on the ministry website, the Africa CDC focal point name, or the consultancy that delivered the document. If you work in any of the ministries that adopted a strategy between 2023 and 2025 and the document is not online, ask why.
The 2020 list came together because readers pointed out what I had missed. The 2026 list will be useful only if you do the same. Which African country’s digital health strategy can you help us find?