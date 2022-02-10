What Technology Innovations Excite You in 2022?

⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital development is at an inflection point. It is no longer a question of if we should use ICT4D for social and economic advancement, but when and how technology solutions can enhance our impact. National governments are creating digital health policies, edutech initiatives, and ICT4Ag programs that scale digital development across entire countries. Donors are quickly shifting their work to support these efforts.

For example, USAID launched its Digital Strategy in 2020 and is now implementing change across the Agency, with impressive results:

Other donors are promoting ICT4D too. The Gates Foundation is investing millions in digital health and across the Atlantic, the British FCDO sees itself as using data to transform the department into doing development in a digital world. The Belgians, Germans, and many foundations are also investing in ICT4D.

What ICT4D Innovations Excite You?

We would love to know what ICT4D ideas, efforts, and results excite you. What are the innovations you want to read – or write – about? How can we engage you with news, insights, and commentary on digital development trends and technologies?

For example, which of the following technologies do you think hold the most promise for agriculture, healthcare, education, civil society, economic development, or government:

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain & Crypto

Data Ecosystems

Digital Financial Services

Digital Identity

Digital Skills and Literacy

E-commerce & eProcurement

Geographic Information Systems

Internet-of-Things

Last-Mile Connectivity

Remote Sensing

Social Media

Telecommunications & 5G

Virtual Assistants

Virtual Reality

At the same time, new technologies and methodologies can create negative consequences in the online and offline worlds. Technology solutions have a persistent gender digital divide, a long history of irresponsible data practices, and persistent disinformation campaigns. Which challenges worry you the most?

Please let us know what interests you, and what you might want to talk about, to help us create better and more relevant content with and for you in 2022.

Your input matters! We promise to read and reflect on every submission. Your ideas and suggestions will factor into site content and we can feature you and your work. You input will also shape an anonymized synopsis of these responses in a future ICTworks post.

And thank you. ICTworks is a global success because of readers like you.