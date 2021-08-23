Apply Now: $300,000 for Your Open Source Internet Freedom Initiatives

⇓ More from ICTworks

In the COVID-19 era, connectivity is a necessity. Virtually all human activities – business, education, healthcare, politics, socializing – have moved online. Yet the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating a dramatic decline in global internet freedom.

State and nonstate actors in many countries are now exploiting opportunities created by the pandemic to shape online narratives, censor critical speech, and build new technological systems of social control.

$300,000 for Internet Freedom Initiatives

The Internet Freedom Fund supports projects advancing Internet freedom for users in repressive environments. Funding is for creating or promoting tools that allow users – including journalists, human rights defenders, activists, and regular people – to circumvent Internet censorship, communicate safely, and access information that is blocked.

Projects can apply for up to $300,000, with most supported efforts receiving between $50,000 and $200,000, and no less than $10,000 for a year long contract to fund:

Creating new open source circumvention and internet freedom technologies

Improving the security, usability, and adaptability of existing technologies;

Providing deeper insights into front-line community challenges

Research on real-time monitoring of network interference and shutdowns;

New content redistribution methods for use behind firewalls

Making targeted communities more resilient to digital attacks

The Internet Freedom Fund gives preference to organizations and individuals without a history of prior support, and who bring with them a deep understanding of the censorship, surveillance, and security issues affecting communities from the Global South living in repressive environments.

Apply Now! Deadline is September 1, 2021

