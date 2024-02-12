Apply Now: MEST Entrepreneurship Training Program for Africans

⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital skills and technology solutions are more critical for African economies as they embrace digital transformation. Countries are positioning themselves as major tech hubs as the world goes virtual.

Entrepreneurs need to become more prepared for African digital economies which can have limited opportunities for business growth and development. Digital skills are an important tool for promoting social and economic development, create new jobs, and drive innovation.

MEST Entrepreneurship Training Program offers a 12-month graduate-level training to aspiring entrepreneurs across the African continent. This fully sponsored program, based in Accra, helps budding entrepreneurs transform their ideas into viable startup businesses through various modules including software development, go-to-market strategies, sales strategies, UI/UX Design, communications and more.

Become an Entrepreneur-In-Training and learn how to pitch your startup ideas for funding and launch a business that solves local and global problems through software technology

Since its inception in 2008, MEST has invested over $30m in training 2000+ individual entrepreneurs and funded 90+ software companies across Africa. MEST entrepreneurs have developed solutions addressing local, regional and global markets, received follow-on funding from global investors, and gotten into top accelerator programs such as Y Combinator, 500 Startups and TechStars.

