Apply Now: $50,000 MEST Africa Tech Startup Pitch Competition

Investing in early-stage technology startups in Africa presents a unique and compelling opportunity to effect systemic change. The continent is undergoing a transformative digital revolution, driven by a burgeoning young population, increasing internet adoption, and a growing appetite for innovation. This scenario lays the foundation for significant potential economic returns and positive social impact.

Supporting African startups that align with sustainable development goals can target local challenges, such as limited access to banking services, healthcare, and education, leveraging technology to bridge gaps and uplift underserved communities. Investors in these firms can generate profits and contribute to socioeconomic progress and poverty reduction.

$50,000 MEST Africa Challenge

MEST Africa Challenge Startup Pitch Competition focuses on early-stage technology companies in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, and South Africa. Winning companies will gain access to MEST Africa’s global community and networks, unlocking valuable partnerships, mentorship, and investment opportunities, and catalyzes startups to unlock the next phase of their business growth.

The winning tech startup will receive an equity investment of USD 50,000.

MEST is a 12-month pan-African software and entrepreneurship training program, seed fund, and incubator helping to launch technology startups across the continent. To date, MEST has trained over 2000 entrepreneurs from across the continent and funded over 90 startups across industries from Agritech, Fintech, SaaS, eCommerce, Digital Media, and Healthcare amongst others.

