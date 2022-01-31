Apply Now: $2.5 Million for Innovative Social Impact Startup Companies

⇓ More from ICTworks

The world needs scaleable ideas to solve some of the greatest challenges facing our planet today, such as poverty, disease, food waste, climate change, pollution, healthcare and mental illness. At the same time, the entrepreneurial mindset is a force of change. It sees the world’s greatest challenges as the world’s greatest opportunities.

$2.5 Million Norrsken Impact Accelerator 2022

The Norrsken Impact Accelerator brings together a global collective of entrepreneurs and investors in Stockholm, Sweden for an 8 week sprint with mentorship from world-class founders who’ve faced the same challenges. The sprint ends with a Demo Day showcasing social impact innovations to 300 top international investors.

Startups need focus on a Sustainable Development Goal and have the potential to become impact unicorns – companies whose work will positively impact the lives of 1 billion people. Early stage (pre-seed to early-seed) startups should have identified a clear market opportunity and path to market, a MVP, and free-trial users or paying customers from anywhere in the world.

20 innovative early-stage startup companies will receive $125,000 upfront pre-seed investment create and scale innovative solutions to new and old societal and environmental challenges.

Deadline is February 28, 2022

