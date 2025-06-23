Apply Now: $20,000 for Your Innovative PeaceTech Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

Is there a role for technology in building a more peaceful, just, and humane world? PeaceTech is the use of technology to save human lives, prevent conflict, de-escalate violence, rebuild fractured communities, and secure fragile peace in post-conflict environments.

PeaceTech is real, it works, and it is radically underfunded. It’s potential remains largely underexplored and underrecognized. Who is stepping up to make that vision a reality?

$20,000 for PeaceTech Solutions

Kluz Prize for PeaceTech is an annual award honors thoughtful, impactful uses of technology that help prevent conflict, foster peace, and support humanitarian efforts across the globe. The Prize seeks to highlight the work of technologists, peacebuilders, and social innovators who are designing tools and systems that not only solve problems—but help heal societies.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to predict conflicts, enhance decision-making, facilitate mediation, and assess responses to societal issues like infrastructure damage or poverty.

Predictive modeling, spotting early conflict indicators for timely interventions.

Satellite and drone imaging, serving multifaceted roles from conflict prevention to post-war reconstruction, social media monitoring for potential social unrest, and providing vital communication in conflict zones.

Applications can be submitted individually or as a group, and the selected winner will get $20,000 for established projects which have had an impact in the field.

Apply Now: Deadline is July 20th, 2025

