Apply Now: $200 Million to Strengthen Philippine Health Systems

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The Philippines ranks third globally in tuberculosis burden, with roughly 100 Filipinos dying from TB daily. It also has the fastest-growing HIV epidemic in the Western Pacific.

These twin crises strain a health system contending with decentralized governance, supply chain disruptions, and geographic isolation across 7,000 islands.

The Opportunity

The U.S. Department of State is directing significant resources at these challenges through a new country-specific addendum under its Advancing Global Health program.

They are accepting Statements of Interest (SOIs) for projects that strengthen integrated, sustainable health systems in the Philippines. Up to 6 awards are available, with total funding of up to $200 million. Project periods run up to five years.

The program targets four objectives, with priority investments in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BARMM):

Disease surveillance and outbreak response: Strengthen laboratory networks, genomic sequencing, early warning systems, and rapid response teams

Strengthen laboratory networks, genomic sequencing, early warning systems, and rapid response teams Integrated service delivery: Connect HIV, TB, neglected tropical diseases, and maternal/child health programs to reduce fragmentation across public, private, and community-based facilities

Connect HIV, TB, neglected tropical diseases, and maternal/child health programs to reduce fragmentation across public, private, and community-based facilities Domestic financing: Help Philippine agencies transition from U.S. to domestic funding, strengthen PhilHealth utilization, and streamline drug registration

Help Philippine agencies transition from U.S. to domestic funding, strengthen PhilHealth utilization, and streamline drug registration Performance accountability: Build data-driven monitoring with the U.S. Embassy Manila and the Department of Health for portfolio tracking, geospatial analytics, and course correction

Both broad integrated proposals and specialized single-objective SOIs are welcome from U.S. and foreign private enterprises, universities, NGOs, faith-based organizations, and Public International Organizations Cost-sharing is not required.

Thanks to Jirair Ratevosian for the post idea!

Apply Now: Deadline is May 31, 2026.

How to Use AI to Apply Fast

Many organizations will want to apply for this funding pool, but few know how.

There is a cheat code that will help you create a complaint, winning Statement of Interest in minutes. Its called AI. Yes, you can – and should be – using artificial intelligence to understand US government procurements and respond to them.

Here is an example SOI for the Philippines that I created with Claude. This has imaginary organizations doing real tasks that you can use to respond promptly with a strong SOI.

Subscribe now to build social impact AI today!

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