Apply Now: $150,000 Google News Digital Journalism Innovation Challenge

The world needs new thinking in the practice of digital journalism. We must find ways to support the development of new business models and the ways users consume digital news. This could be anything from using artificial intelligence in the newsroom to diversifying business models or figuring out ways to increase audience engagement or even reach new audiences.

The need for new digital journalism solutions is very evident with Covid-19 responses, where misinformation has created a turbulent period for the news ecosystem. Misinformation can divide society, incite violence, and undermine democracy. The news ecosystem needs the tools to understand, expose, and counter these threats.

$150,000 Google News Innovation Challenge

The GNI Innovation Challenge in the Middle East, Turkey & Africa region empowers news organizations to demonstrate new thinking in digital journalism. Organizations of every size, including freelancers are eligible for $150,000 in grant funding to produce innovative, original journalism and projects that focus on creating a more sustainable and diverse news ecosystem.

Ideas need to have clear indicators (eg: audience metrics, subscriptions growth or financial expected impact etc) showing the potential impact of the project from a user perspective or from a business perspective. Selected projects will also need to be delivered within one year and focus on:

Ways to increase reader engagement and/or reader revenue

Developing and diversifying business models

New methods of distribution

Combating misinformation

Increasing trust in journalism

Reaching new audiences

Improving the efficiency of workflows

Exploring new technologies

Google will fund up to $150,000 for selected projects. Out of the total project budget, Google will finance up to 70% while the remaining at least 30% must be provided by the applicant.

Apply Now! Deadline is April 5, 2022

