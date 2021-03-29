Apply Now: $2 Million Google Funding for Women and Girls Empowerment

⇓ More from ICTworks

Gender inequity is one of the most urgent challenges we face as a society. COVID-19 has put the economic future of women and girls at even greater risk. Solving big problems like the technology gender gap requires collective action, and the people closest to the challenges are often those closest to the solution.

$2 Million Google Impact Challenge

The Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls commits $25 million to fund organizations creating pathways to prosperity for women and girls. Google wants to support organizations helping women and girls turn their economic potential into power by investing in programs:

Addressing systemic barriers to economic equality,

Cultivating entrepreneurship,

Developing financial independence.

Sign Up Now to Get Grant Funding Emails

Selected charitable initiatives will receive up to $2 million and mentorship from Google. Proposals will be ranked on four criteria:

Impact: How will the proposed project create pathways to prosperity for women and girls or empower them to reach their full economic potential, and to what extent?

How will the proposed project create pathways to prosperity for women and girls or empower them to reach their full economic potential, and to what extent? Innovation: What is the core insight or innovation that differentiates this project from others, in philosophy or execution? What makes the proposed project unique?

What is the core insight or innovation that differentiates this project from others, in philosophy or execution? What makes the proposed project unique? Feasibility: Does your team have a well-developed, realistic plan, along with the right expertise and skills, to execute on the proposal?

Does your team have a well-developed, realistic plan, along with the right expertise and skills, to execute on the proposal? Scalability: If successful, how can this project scale beyond the initial proposal? Can it scale directly, serve as a model for other efforts, or advance the field?

Google hosted workshops to provide guidance on applying to the Challenge. You can access materials on their Resources page.

Apply Now! Deadline is April 9, 2021

More Innovation Funding Opportunities

Do you want to get advice on how to apply for USAID grants or get startup investments for technology entrepreneurs?

Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: