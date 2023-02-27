Apply Now: $25 Million Google Funding for AI4Good Solutions

⇓ More from ICTworks

In 2015, the UN set the Sustainable Development Goals, ambitious targets for a better and more sustainable future by 2030. As we near the halfway point of the goals, it’s clear that the global community has made great strides. But the COVID-19 pandemic set back progress in many ways, and we still have a long way to go.

Sign Up Now for more funding opportunities

Artificial intelligence can help organizations automate routine tasks, freeing up human resources to focus on more complex and strategic work. AI can assist in predicting outcomes and assessing risks related to poverty, inequality, and environmental sustainability, among others. This can help organizations increase their efficiency and productivity, ultimately helping them improve decision-making to achieve SDGs faster.

$25M Google AI Funding for Global Goals

Google.org is committing $25 million to fund solutions that accelerate progress towards the Global Goals. Google.org is looking for nonprofits and social enterprises that can use AI solutions to accelerate progress towards SGDs and meet the following criteria:

Impact: How does the application of AI accelerate progress towards the Global Goals, break through barriers, or reduce inefficiencies?

How does the application of AI accelerate progress towards the Global Goals, break through barriers, or reduce inefficiencies? Sustainability: How can this project scale beyond the initial proposal? How will the project continue beyond Google.org’s funding?

How can this project scale beyond the initial proposal? How will the project continue beyond Google.org’s funding? Feasibility: Does the team have a well-­developed, realistic plan for execution and technical expertise needed to apply AI to the problem?

Does the team have a well-­developed, realistic plan for execution and technical expertise needed to apply AI to the problem? Responsibility: Is AI the appropriate tool to tackle the issue? Does this proposal apply technology in an innovative and effective way?

Google.org will provide support through a combination of funding, product donations and technical expertise. Google.org AI for Social Good funding ranges from $500k to $2M, with the median at $1.3M.

Apply Now! Deadline is March 17, 2023

More Funding Opportunities

Do you want to apply for USAID grants for humanitarian aid projects? Get startup investments for a technology business? Or learn how to win more contracts? Then please sign up now to get our email updates. We are constantly publishing new funding opportunities like these: