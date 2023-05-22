Apply Now: $60,000 Internet Access and Connectivity Grants

⇓ More from ICTworks

The Internet is a place of possibility and opportunity. It is where we collaborate and innovate for a better world. Where we share our hopes and strengthen our bonds. It is where we work, learn, and make progress. We must keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy.

The Internet Society and Internet Society Foundation just launched their first set of funding programs this year. The two programs—Connecting the Unconnected and Sustainable Technical Communities—reinforce our commitment to support communities around the world in gaining greater access to the Internet and ensuring its security and resiliency.

$60,000 for Connecting the Unconnected

A funding program that supports communities and local organizations working to build and expand Internet infrastructure to connect people living in rural, remote, and low-income areas.

Communities and local organizations can apply to either build a new complementary access solution to connect the unconnected, or to expand an existing one. The funding requested for each application is expected within, but not limited to, the following ranges:

$40,000 USD to build new complementary access solutions to connect the unconnected

$20,000 USD to expand or improve existing complementary access solutions to connect the unconnected

$8,000 for Sustainable Technical Communities

A funding program that supports the growth of strong and sustainable technical communities that can help the Internet thrive by building, promoting, and defending an open, globally connected, trustworthy, and secure Internet based on local and regional needs.

Some examples of technical communities include: Network Operator Groups (NOGs), National Research and Education Networks (NRENs), country-code Top Level Domain Operators (ccTLDs), CSIRTs, among others.

Funding of up to $4,000 USD is available on an annual basis (per calendar year):

One per organization for local or national events

Two per organization for regional events

Apply Now! Rolling Applications

