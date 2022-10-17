Don’t Miss These Exciting Sessions! Register Now for FDDF 2022

⇓ More from ICTworks

Frontiers of Digital Development Forum on November 1-2 – a hybrid event for tough conversations on emerging technology brought to you by TechChange, USAID, Chemonics, Digital Impact Alliance, DAI, Premise, and Google.

Join your peers and colleagues in-person (preferred) or online for a mix of interactive workshops, live debates, educational games, dynamic networking, and tech demos to explore cutting-edge topics.

Exciting FDDF 2022 Sessions

FDDF 2022 will convene key decision makers from the public, private, and social sectors around the world to discuss the highs, lows, and considerations for emerging technologies in the digital development space during curated sessions on TechChange’s signature online platform and in-person at Capital Turnaround in Washington D.C.

Sessions are going to be different, lively, and interactive – especially the in-person breakouts. Key conference themes (in bold) and selected draft sessions include:

Our Digital Economy Future: Smoke or Substance? What is Crypto’s Role in Democratizing Development and Humanitarian Assistance? Do Central Bank Digital Currencies Support the Poor?

Who Owns our Digital Future? Is Truly Informed Consent Even Possible? The Role of the Citizen Developer in International Development

Connecting and Powering the Future: Where’s Waldo and Do They Want to be Found? Ethical Considerations for Earth Observation Data How Ukraine is Winning the War on Information Systems

Simulating Reality: Will it make Reality Better? Indigenous Storytelling in the Metaverse Burka Avenger! Super Heros Wear More Than Capes

Meeting Human Needs with Aspirational Technologies: Can Edge Technologies Reach Across the Last Mile? Delivering on Safety, Security, and Information needs of Eastern Europeans

Digital Tech Meets Political Rhetoric: The Crypto Verse Philanthropy: Nation States, Foundations, and Billionaires How to Weigh the Risks and Rewards of Partnering with Tech Firms?



Fun In-Person Networking (Really!)

FDDF 2022 on November 1.

I’m particularly excited about the comedy troupe that will be making us all laugh with inside jokes about our profession. Also, we have a breakout that will have you moving about, voting with you feet, and meeting others who share your views. Both sessions are only for those joining us in-person at the Capital Turnaround in Washington, DC.

2-Day Hybrid: In-Person and Online

Day 1 at the Capital Turnaround in Washington, DC where you can meet people in real life and enjoy the full sensory experience seeing your friends, making new ones, and joining your peers for a hands-on tech demo and happy hour networking. Day 2 will be fully virtual.

Tuesday, November 1 : hybrid, virtual, and in-person conversations, workshops, networking, and tech demo exhibitions for in-person attendees in Washington, DC and online on the TechChange platform.

hybrid, virtual, and in-person conversations, workshops, networking, and tech demo exhibitions for in-person attendees in Washington, DC and online on the TechChange platform. Wednesday, November 2: virtual conversations, workshops, networking, and tech demo exhibitions on the TechChange platform.

TechChange will keep the in-person experience intimate and interactive with a very limited number of in-person tickets.