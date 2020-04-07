Today: Help WHO Develop COVID-19 Infodemic Response Framework

⇓ More from ICTworks

The coronavirus disease epidemic and COVID-19 response has been accompanied by a massive “infodemic” – an over-abundance of information of varying accuracy that makes it hard for policy-makers to guide health interventions and for people to find trustworthy health sources.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has established the Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) to unite technical and social media teams working closely to disseminate and amplify the evidence-based information about COVID-19, and to track and respond to misinformation, myths and rumours.

COVID-19 Infodemic Technical Consultation

WHO EPI-WIN team invites you to the WHO COVID-19 Infodemic ad-hoc consultation, taking place on Zoom on April 7 and April 8, 2020.

WHO COVID-19 Infodemic Consultation

Noon-15:00 GMT/14-17:00 Geneva time

April 7 and April 8, 2020

This technical consultation will develop an infodemic response framework to guide targeted interventions to promote dissemination of reliable information about COVID-19, and reduce misinformation, rumors and myths about COVID-19. The discussion will:

Raise awareness of the volume of COVID-19 information on the Internet

Explore perceptions on the use of qualified sources for health decision-making

Make recommendations that can strengthen health worker and institutional digital literacy.

They expect a multidisciplinary team of scientists, public health decision-makers, medical journalists, technology and civil society will develop an infodemic response framework containing the following pillars:

Identify evidence: Scan, review and verify evidence and information

Simplify knowledge: Interpret and explain the science to different audiences

Amplify action: Listen to concerns of audiences and provide advice for action, define channels of information distribution

Quantify impact: Describe the infodemic, measure impact of digital discourse; inform interventions at all levels; and inform Member State engagement in a social dialogue

COVID-19 Digital Response Resources

Digital health technology will be integral to COVID-19 digital response by donors, government, and health systems in low- and middle income countries. We developed several resources of potential solutions:

Technologists, we need your ideas to build a truly comprehensive list of possible digital health solutions. Governments, donors, and implementers, check out the full list of 110+ potential solutions for coronavirus response.