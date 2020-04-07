Today: Help WHO Develop COVID-19 Infodemic Response Framework

The coronavirus disease epidemic and COVID-19 response has been accompanied by a massive “infodemic” – an over-abundance of information of varying accuracy that makes it hard for policy-makers to guide health interventions and for people to find trustworthy health sources.
Subscribe Now for More COVID-19 Resources
The World Health Organization (WHO) has established the Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) to unite technical and social media teams working closely to disseminate and amplify the evidence-based information about COVID-19, and to track and respond to misinformation, myths and rumours.
COVID-19 Infodemic Technical Consultation
WHO EPI-WIN team invites you to the WHO COVID-19 Infodemic ad-hoc consultation, taking place on Zoom on April 7 and April 8, 2020.
WHO COVID-19 Infodemic Consultation
Noon-15:00 GMT/14-17:00 Geneva time
April 7 and April 8, 2020
This technical consultation will develop an infodemic response framework to guide targeted interventions to promote dissemination of reliable information about COVID-19, and reduce misinformation, rumors and myths about COVID-19. The discussion will:
- Raise awareness of the volume of COVID-19 information on the Internet
- Explore perceptions on the use of qualified sources for health decision-making
- Make recommendations that can strengthen health worker and institutional digital literacy.
They expect a multidisciplinary team of scientists, public health decision-makers, medical journalists, technology and civil society will develop an infodemic response framework containing the following pillars:
- Identify evidence: Scan, review and verify evidence and information
- Simplify knowledge: Interpret and explain the science to different audiences
- Amplify action: Listen to concerns of audiences and provide advice for action, define channels of information distribution
- Quantify impact: Describe the infodemic, measure impact of digital discourse; inform interventions at all levels; and inform Member State engagement in a social dialogue
Please RSVP now. They can only accept 500 participants on each Zoom call.
COVID-19 Digital Response Resources
Digital health technology will be integral to COVID-19 digital response by donors, government, and health systems in low- and middle income countries. We developed several resources of potential solutions:
- 3 Early Digital Health COVID-19 Response Success Stories
- 10 Digital Health Technology Solutions for Global COVID Response
- 10 Global Digital Health Solutions for Coronavirus Response
- 7 Artificial Intelligence Applications to Contain COVID-19
Technologists, we need your ideas to build a truly comprehensive list of possible digital health solutions. Governments, donors, and implementers, check out the full list of 110+ potential solutions for coronavirus response.