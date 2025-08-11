⇓ More from ICTworks

Local communities must adapt to a changing climate and build long-term resilience. This includes for example strengthening food security, enhancing health systems, and building coastal resilience in regions that are particularly vulnerable to climate impacts.

We need to support pioneering projects that leverage artificial intelligence for climate adaptation in underserved, climate-vulnerable regions, like using AI to support smallholder farmers, build early warning systems, or translate complex risk data into community action plans.

$300,000 for Climate Resilience AI Solutions

Klarna’s AI for Climate Resilience Program seeks proposals from organizations working to reduce vulnerability of local communities to climate-related risks in low- and middle-income countries.

Projects must demonstrate a clear use case for AI, a pathway to local ownership, and a commitment to responsible, collaborative innovation. Early-stage ideas are welcome too, especially from teams needing support to refine technical details or implementation plans.

Grants of up to $300,000 will be awarded to selected projects that:

Harness and elevate local knowledge. Discern, organize, and analyze community insights to generate concise, actionable information accessible both to large-scale actors (e.g. governments, NGOs) and the very communities that contributed it.

Discern, organize, and analyze community insights to generate concise, actionable information accessible both to large-scale actors (e.g. governments, NGOs) and the very communities that contributed it. Develop and demonstrate novel AI applications in real-world settings —such as smartphone-based AI advisers for smallholder farmers to enhance resilience, or AI-powered climate-risk assessments for low-lying islands to inform infrastructure planning and relocation strategies.

—such as smartphone-based AI advisers for smallholder farmers to enhance resilience, or AI-powered climate-risk assessments for low-lying islands to inform infrastructure planning and relocation strategies. Improve and enhance adoption, cost-effectiveness or sustainability of existing AI solutions for climate adaptation and resilience, including advancing ecosystem-wide knowledge by contributing open datasets, benchmarks, or best-practice insights that benefit the broader AI-for-adaptation community.

Apply Now: Deadline is August 31, 2025

