Apply Now: $150,000 Gates Funding for Women’s Health Data

Women’s health continues to be under-represented and poorly measured in global health frameworks.

Current measurement frameworks, such as the Disability-Adjusted Life Year (DALY), fail to capture the full complexity of women’s health outcomes, as they do not account for the multidimensional factors that shape health burdens and progress.

Gates Foundation Grand Challenge

The Innovative Data and Modeling Approaches to Measure Women’s Health Grand Challenge aims to bridge this gap by fostering innovative modeling approaches that rethink how women’s health is measured, using available data, or easily obtainable, in new ways to provide a more holistic and actionable understanding of health outcomes.

The Gates Foundation is offering $125,000 grants to organizations for explore bold, innovative approaches that:

Reimagine new ways to understand and measure women’s health that extend beyond the limitations of existing composite indicators such as DALY.

Use existing data sets or easily collectible datasets to quantify women’s health outcomes across countries.

Design innovative methodologies that incorporate gendered, socio-cultural, economic, and structural determinants of health, ensuring a comprehensive gender-sensitive approach.

Create tools or frameworks that enable cross-cultural or subnational comparative analysis, identifying context-specific gaps and progress.

This initiative is open to nonprofit organizations, for-profit companies, international organizations, government agencies and academic institutions

Apply Now! Deadline is March 25, 2025

