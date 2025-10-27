Apply Now: $150,000 for Your Digital Transformation Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

$150,000 for Your Digital Transformation Solution

October 27, 2025

1.8 billion people still lack access to essential social services. Yet the nonprofit sector faces a persistent technology gap that undermines mission delivery.

Organizations working in child welfare, crisis response, and environmental protection often operate with fragmented systems, paper-based processes, and limited digital capacity. This digital divide doesn’t just affect internal operations—it directly impacts the communities these organizations serve.

$150,000 for Digital Transformation Solution

Box Impact Fund addresses three critical areas where digital transformation can yield immediate, measurable impact with $150,000 across six $25,000 awards:

  • Advancing child welfare: Amplifying the impact of nonprofits working in child welfare systems around the world.
  • Supporting crisis response: Nonprofits in emergency and disaster relief services, including refugee support, gathering topographic data, or enabling mobile hotspots.
  • Protecting our planet: Organizations supporting environmental protection, energy conservation, renewable energy, nature conservation, and biodiversity.

Unlike traditional grants that fund programs, the Box Impact Fund explicitly focuses on digital transformation—the process of fundamentally changing how organizations operate through technology. Digital transformation projects that can be internally focused (improving organizational operations) or externally focused (enhancing service delivery).

Projects utilizing generative AI receive special consideration, reflecting the fund’s forward-looking approach to nonprofit innovation.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 10, 2025

