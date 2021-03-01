Apply Now: $1 Million African Digital Startup Funding and Support

⇓ More from ICTworks

A majority of failed startup companies associate poor execution, limited funding, and market access as the primary drivers of most innovative ideas. The founders say they needed access to technical resources, funding, domain experts, and industry-specific business support to help them find entrepreneurial product-market-fit.

$1 Million Digital Startup Support

The Builders Academy combines CEEDCAP’s Startup Assembly Systems with $1 million in funding and support services to help founders develop their customer-facing capabilities at high speed while validating market-fit to speed up the venture building process and ease the cognitive load of launching new companies.

The Builders Academy targets audacious founders using technology solutions to solve real world human problems in education, finance, agriculture, and health sectors. The 9-week program focuses on venture design, operation and management using practical methods to build and validate a startup business at an early stage.

