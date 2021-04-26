⇓ More from ICTworks

Apply Now: €650,000 Africa Startup Funding for Fintech Agritech eHealth

By Wayan Vota on April 26, 2021

Emerging technology sectors such as Fintech, Agritech, and Digital Health are solving some of Africa’s most pressing problems and contributing significantly to the continent’s economy. In fact, the Internet economy is set to reach 5.2% of gross domestic product by 2025, contributing about $180 billion to the African economy.

€650,000 Africa Startup Initiative

The Africa Startup Initiative Program is looking for the next generation of African startups with a mobile technology focus disrupting the FinTech, AgriTech, Internet of Things, and Digital Health industry sectors.

The 10 startups in the program will receive EUR 15,000 in cash and in-kind benefits valued at more than EUR 500,000, including credits from AWS, Google Cloud Services, Hubspot and many more.

The three-month Program will conclude with a digital Demo Day during which startups will present their newly scaled up solutions to hundreds of investors, corporates, mentors and press attendees.

Apply Now! Deadline is May 14, 2021

More Startup Funding Opportunities

Please RSVP Now to learn how you can access funding from USAID, CDC, the Gates Foundation, and other formal program donors, at the Global Digital Development Forum on May 5.

Our amazing agenda features A Practical Guide to Project Financing, where you can learn how emerging tech-enabled companies can access funding from USA-based donors.

You’ll be able to walk through the formal RFP process, and find out the steps, assets, and preparations you need to win new business with major donors and their implementing partners like these:

Wayan Vota co-founded ICTworks and is the Digital Health Director at IntraHealth International. He also co-founded Technology Salon, MERL Tech, ICTforAg, ICT4Djobs, ICT4Drinks, JadedAid, Kurante, OLPC News and a few other things. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of IntraHealth International or other ICTWorks sponsors.
7 Comments to “Apply Now: €650,000 Africa Startup Funding for Fintech Agritech eHealth”

  1. STELLA says:
    April 26, 2021 at 5:11 am

    HOW DO I APPLY FOR THIS FUNDS

    Reply
  2. ONEN ELEMI says:
    April 26, 2021 at 5:27 am

    How do I apply for this grant

    Reply
  3. Mathews Muke majita says:
    April 26, 2021 at 8:05 am

    How do we apply for this fund

    Reply
  4. Ejieke Elekwa says:
    April 26, 2021 at 11:51 am

    We are test running a project on
    Prevention of insect and birds attack on our rice and millet farms
    Using drones
    We need support from you

    Reply
  5. Dammy says:
    April 26, 2021 at 12:38 pm

    How do I apply for the grant?

    Reply
  6. Wayan Vota says:
    April 26, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    Hi everyone. You can apply for the grant by clicking on the Apply Now! link in the post itself. That will take you to the underlying call for grant proposals.

    Reply
  7. Nwachukwu modestus says:
    April 27, 2021 at 3:52 am

    Am in Lagos Nigeria how may I apply

    Reply

