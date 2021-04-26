Apply Now: €650,000 Africa Startup Funding for Fintech Agritech eHealth

⇓ More from ICTworks

Emerging technology sectors such as Fintech, Agritech, and Digital Health are solving some of Africa’s most pressing problems and contributing significantly to the continent’s economy. In fact, the Internet economy is set to reach 5.2% of gross domestic product by 2025, contributing about $180 billion to the African economy.

€650,000 Africa Startup Initiative

The Africa Startup Initiative Program is looking for the next generation of African startups with a mobile technology focus disrupting the FinTech, AgriTech, Internet of Things, and Digital Health industry sectors.

The 10 startups in the program will receive EUR 15,000 in cash and in-kind benefits valued at more than EUR 500,000, including credits from AWS, Google Cloud Services, Hubspot and many more.

The three-month Program will conclude with a digital Demo Day during which startups will present their newly scaled up solutions to hundreds of investors, corporates, mentors and press attendees.

Apply Now! Deadline is May 14, 2021

