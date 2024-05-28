Please Join Us! Register Now for the 2024 NetHope Global Summit

⇓ More from ICTworks

Get ready for the biggest event of the year and be part of something extraordinary!

Register Now for the 2024 NetHope Global Summit

The NetHope Global Summit isn’t just any conference; it’s a powerhouse gathering October 21-24 in Washington, DC and virtually on October 28-29 where game-changing tech solutions are born and epic partnerships are forged to solve the world’s most pressing humanitarian, development, and conservation challenges.

Immerse yourself in face-to-face interaction and a program filled with interactive plenaries, specialized sessions dedicated to tailored solutions and opportunities for networking, exhibition, and forging meaningful connections. NetHope is committed to accessibility and hosts a virtual portion, where sessions are designed across geographical barriers and time zones.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join forces with renowned nonprofits, tech gurus, forward-thinking policymakers, government officials, social impact leaders, and visionary philanthropists from around the globe. Last year, we welcomed nearly 600 in-person attendees and 1500 virtual participants from 117 countries!

Act Now to Join Us

The NetHope Global Summit isn’t just an event; it’s an experience that’ll leave you inspired, connected, and ready to change the world!

Register now to join us this year:

Early Bird Pricing: Lock in your spot before June 30 for the best deals for October 21-24 in Washington, DC and virtually on October 28-29

Submit Your Session Ideas! Be featured on our global stage by submitting your session idea by June 14 to make your mark on the Summit!

Sponsor the Conference – The NetHope Global Summit offers a unique opportunity for brand exposure, networking, engagement, and impact.

Why You Should Join Us

NetHope will bring together 300 speakers, 80+ breakout sessions, 15 workshops and trainings, 6 high-energy plenaries, tech demos, regional gatherings, networking and partnership opportunities, plus a Global Community Celebration, you will be in the center of the action.

The agenda preview is now live! The 2024 Global Summit Tracks are:

Digital Skills and Leadership

Digital for Climate Adaptation and Resilience

Digital Protection

Innovation and AI

Digital Inclusion

The full agenda is dropping soon! Stay tuned for the full scoop in the coming months. This is one reveal you won’t want to miss!

Help Globalize This Event

Donate to the 2024 NetHope Global Summit Scholarship Fund and help us amplify the voices of women and individuals from the global south so they can attend the event! Every donation counts and will directly support someone’s journey to the Summit! Thank you for helping us create a more inclusive and impactful future!

This post is brought to you by NetHope!

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Facebook

Reddit

Mastodon

