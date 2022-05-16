⇓ More from ICTworks

Digital ecosystems are the stakeholders, systems, and enabling environment that together empower people and communities to use digital technology to access services, engage with each other, or pursue economic opportunities. Digital ecosystems hold immense potential to help people live more free and prosperous lives.

Digital ecosystems can help drive economic empowerment and financial inclusion, advance national security, support accountability and transparency in governance, and make development and humanitarian assistance more efficient and effective.

2022 Digital Development Awards – The Digis!

Have you used digital technology to promote locally led development? Have you safeguarded digital ecosystems? Are you working on facilitating access to digital infrastructure for marginalized populations? Or securing internet freedom and human rights? Then apply now for the 2022 Digital Development Awards brought to you by the Technology Division in USAID’s Innovation, Technology, and Research (ITR) Hub.

The Digis recognize and celebrate USAID projects and activities that embrace the Agency’s vision of advancing locally led development through efficient, effective, and responsible digital initiatives that enhance security and economic prosperity, consistent with the American values of respect for individual rights, freedom of expression, and democratic norms and practices.

Applications are open to USAID-funded projects and activities that have:

Directly deployed a digital technology or suite of technologies

Provided support to digital ecosystem actors to extend digital technology access and/or uptake.

All USAID staff and implementing partners working on a USAID-funded project are encouraged to apply. Implementing partners should consult with the appropriate USAID point of contact before submitting an application. USAID-funded partners from the private sector and new or non-traditional partners are strongly encouraged to submit applications.

Apply Now! Deadline is June 3, 2022.

More Project Recognition Opportunities

