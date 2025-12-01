Apply Now: $250,000 for Youth-Led Tech Solutions to End Poverty

⇓ More from ICTworks

While 1.1 billion people live in acute multidimensional poverty, over half of them children, young innovators worldwide are proving that technology can bridge the gap between hardship and opportunity.

Yet an estimated two thirds of the world’s school-aged children – or 1.3 billion children of ages 3 to 17 years – do not have internet access at home, highlighting the urgent need for youth-led solutions that leverage technology to combat poverty.

$250,000 for Youth-Led Technology Solutions

Global Citizen Prize offers $250,000 to young leaders aged 18-30 who are using technology to advance the UN Global Goals and end extreme poverty. This partnership between Cisco and Global Citizen recognizes that young people are uniquely positioned to develop innovative solutions for development challenges.

Winners must demonstrate measurable outcomes over 3-5 years, show how technology improves efficiency and reach, and inspire other young leaders toward global problem-solving. The $250,000 goes directly to the winner’s organization, providing crucial scaling capital without equity requirements.

The application consists of four parts:

About You: Personal and Organization Information: you will be required to submit basic information about you and your organization and a scanned copy of your passport. Pitch: you must explain why you deserve this award and provide us with a 1-2 minute video of your pitch. Judging Criteria: you will be required to answer 5 short answer questions about your work and you will describe in 250 words or less, how you have achieved each one of the Prize’s criteria. Organizational Details: you will submit proof of your organization’s registration details including the certificate of registration, incorporation or tax exemption and other supplemental information.

The five-criteria evaluation covers impact, vision, catalyst effect, global citizenship, and technology innovation. Applications require organizational registration proof, a 1-2 minute video pitch, and detailed responses on how work aligns with evaluation criteria. The winner will be announced at Global Citizen NOW in May 2026 in New York City.

Apply Now: Deadline is December 17, 2025

