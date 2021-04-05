Apply Now: $500,000 WhatsApp Grants for Social Justice Organizations

⇓ More from ICTworks

Billions of people all over the world use WhatsApp to stay connected to friends and family. Governments, NGOs and charities use WhatsApp to support COVID-19 digital response with messaging services that enable fact-checking, hotlines, and vaccine scheduling.

WhatsApp is a key tool to provide vulnerable, disempowered and minority communities with easy and secure access to vital information and support.

WhatsApp Chat for Impact Summit

The Chat for Impact Summit will inspire and support organizations to develop more ways to provide vital information and resources to people and advance social justice in communities around the world.

The Chat for Impact Summit consists of two key activities:

Summit: A three-day virtual summit for 30 organizations that includes strategic and hands-on sessions and participation in an impact community of practice

A three-day virtual summit for 30 organizations that includes strategic and hands-on sessions and participation in an impact community of practice Accelerator: A four-month accelerator where 10 organizations will receive $50,000 and dedicated mentorship to help develop and launch a live WhatsApp service.

Organizations actively driving social progress and ready to scale their program using WhatsApp are encouraged to apply. Areas of significant interest include support for racial justice communities in the sectors of legal rights, economic empowerment and increasing workplace diversity, as well as health, education, equality, financial inclusion and legal rights.

