New USAID Tool for Investing in Your Digital Development Solution

⇓ More from ICTworks

Many USAID activities implement digital solutions to make development more adaptive, efficient, and responsive to citizens and decision-makers.

Using ICT4D solutions can help USAID improve the effectiveness and efficiency of activities and support partner countries on their journey to self-reliance through increased information sharing and improved government and civil society capacity.

Over time, USAID has learned that these investments often face predictable challenges that can be addressed at the design phase.

New USAID Digital Investment Review Tool

The new USAID Digital Investment Review Tool is designed for mission staff to ensure that USAID and its implementing partners consider best practices, based on the Principles for Digital Development, when developing digital systems.

This tool is intended to support work planning, either on a stand-alone activity such as an e-government solution, or on a component of an activity such as a market information system within an agricultural development program.

Subscribe now to get more insights like this!

There are 13 best practice topics, “elements”, to select from. Each element contains a scale from Nascent to Optimized. Participants mark where they are and discuss where they would like to be. By providing five stages, we acknowledge that USAID and its partners must often make strategic choices about where to invest their time and resources—it isn’t all or nothing.

The Elements of Digital System Planning:

Development Challenge Local Ownership Policy Landscape Digital Ecosystem Stakeholder Engagement System Users Total Cost of Ownership 8. Scale Data & Feedback Open vs. Proprietary Privacy & Security Reuse & Improvement Change Management

The USAID Digital Investment Review Tool is intended to support a participatory process between USAID, its implementing partners, and stakeholders who are involved in designing, creating proposals for, evaluating, and making purchasing decisions on digital systems. Ideally, the facilitator will have some technical experience with digital technology. A facilitator’s guide is available at the end of the tool.

Reminder: Digital Health Investment Review Tool

Previously, USAID released the Digital Health Investment Review Tool (DHIRT), which provides high-level guidance, printable and electronic handouts, and a list of resources to evaluate digital health solutions (download all four at once).

Donors can use DHIRT when creating requests for solicitations, defining contract language, and evaluating proposals for grant funding and software procurement.

can use DHIRT when creating requests for solicitations, defining contract language, and evaluating proposals for grant funding and software procurement. Implementers can use DHIRT to respond to RFPs, design their activities, and implement their technology solution with digital health best practices.

DHIRT evolved from a three-plus year iterative process with USAID, DIAL, and the global digital health community to break down two sets of Principles into a set of scoring criteria for strategic investments in global digital health:

DHIRT requires little to no digital health technical expertise to use, making it accessible to non-techies in national governments, foundations, and humanitarian organizations involved with creating solicitations, writing proposals, evaluating solutions, and making purchasing decisions for digital health systems.