Register Now: $70 Million USAID Digital Strategy Proposal Opportunity

⇓ More from ICTworks

Do you want to implement the USAID Digital Strategy? Are you excited by appropriate technology solutions in USAID programming? Or are you already working on inclusive digital ecosystems? Would you want to be part of a $70 million program over the next 5 years?

Please register now to be considered for our proposal.

Deloitte is developing a proposal that is based on the USAID Digital Strategy RFI. We want to build a winning team to provide advanced research, targeted assistance, and strategic partnerships to USAID and its Missions around the world.

We are looking for independent consultants, technology firms, development organizations, and academic institutions that have digital solution design and deployment experience across the Pacific, Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Americas.

Please register now if you work in the following thematic areas across agriculture, economic development, education, health, WASH, or other relevant sectors:

Artificial Intelligence

Responsible Technology

Cybersecurity

Digital Financial Services

Telecommunications & 5G

Gender Digital Divide

Internet of Things

Geospatial Technologies

Digital ID

E-commerce

Internet Governance

Data Ecosystems & Governance

User Centered Design

Digital Government

Last Mile Connectivity

Digital Skills & Literacy

Social Media

We especially welcome consultants and companies based in countries where USAID operates, and small and disadvantaged US-based businesses.

We are also recruiting key staff for this proposal. I encourage you to apply by sending your cover letter and CV to [email protected] Or send recommendations for whom we should approach about these roles:

I now work at Deloitte and I promise that my team and I will read and review your partnership or staffing submission. We will contact you directly if you would be a good fit for our proposal. We want strong partners who can help USAID do development better in a digital world.