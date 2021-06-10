Please Give Feedback on USAID Development Information Solution Pilot

⇓ More from ICTworks

USAID is creating a Development Information Solution (DIS) – an Agency-wide portfolio management system to produce high quality, readily available development data by integrating program funding, awards, contract information and development results into a single platform and capture one cohesive development story, from strategy to results.

DIS will benefit implementing partners with:

Efficient Reporting : With automated reminders, one-source for data collection, and time-stamped submissions, implementing partners can more easily report results to USAID.

: With automated reminders, one-source for data collection, and time-stamped submissions, implementing partners can more easily report results to USAID. Consistent Data Tracking : With DIS, implementing partners can track baselines, targets, and results, and budget metrics associated with their activities to support internal and stakeholder reporting.

: With DIS, implementing partners can track baselines, targets, and results, and budget metrics associated with their activities to support internal and stakeholder reporting. Improved Coordination with Missions: DIS provides the authoritative historical record and on-demand status updates on results submissions to COR/AORs.

The DIS Partner Portal enables implementing partners to submit indicator results and other award data in one place. The five DIS functional areas focus on key Agency business processes:

Performance Management encompasses management of indicators, performance results and evaluations. Implementing Partners use the DIS Partner Portal to submit narratives and results. Budget Planning and Monitoring enables USAID to manage program funds and perform financial reviews. CORs/ AORs can review the status of activity obligations and expenditures Project Design & Acquisition and Assistance Planning captures the data and narratives needed to perform project design and procurement planning. Inputs from partners inform the project design phase of the Program Cycle. Portfolio Viewer & Reporting provides an at-a-glance view of activity results to meet standard reporting needs and allows users to create custom reports. Activity results entered by implementing partners feed dashboards and reports, and partners can run reports on their activities from the Partner Portal. Development Data Central Repository The Development Data Library (DDL) and the Development Experience Clearinghouse (DEC) serve as USAID’s central repositories for all development data on USAID-funded projects. Implementing partners can access DDL and DEC through links within the Partner Portal.

Your DIS Pilot Feedback Requested

USAID is implementing a Development Information Solution Pilot to test information collection processes. USAID contractors and grant recipients who collect indicator data under their award terms will be required to submit information to request access to the DIS, and to submit indicator information to the DIS, which is collected under special award requirements unique to each award.

Your comments are requested concerning whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of functions of the agency, including:

The practical utility of the information;

The accuracy of USAID’s estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information;

Ways to enhance the quality, utility, and clarity of the information to be collected;

Ways to minimize the burden of the collection of information on respondents.

USAID plans to require submission of indicator information into DIS under awards issued by the following Pilot missions: El Salvador Bilateral, El Salvador Regional, Ethiopia, Nepal, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa Bilateral, South Africa Regional, Vietnam, Guatemala, Libya, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Philippines and Zimbabwe.

A special requirement will be added to new and existing awards that are issued by the pilot missions, if the award has requirements for indicator information. When award deliverables include relevant performance indicators of the activity’s outputs and outcomes, the contractor or recipient will be required to submit the following indicator information into DIS

Deadline is June 24, 2021

Development Information Solution Future Plans

As the Development Information Solution Pilot progresses, USAID will use information from the pilot to inform rulemaking under Regulation Identifier Number RIN 0412-AA90, which will require contractors and grant recipients to submit digital information required under awards through the DIS, replacing other current methods of submission.

USAID ultimately intends to provide a single web address through which to submit digital information as required by their awards, rather than having to meet multiple submission requirements across multiple systems. USAID Operating Units will be required to migrate their data from current legacy systems into DIS as the new Agency-wide solution.

No USAID Agency-wide official reporting systems will be eliminated with the implementation of DIS. In tandem with the DIS pilot, USAID is pursuing the rulemaking process to reduce the total number of portals through which USAID contractors and recipients are required to submit digital information to USAID. USAID anticipates consolidating existing DEC and DDL submission requirements as part of this rulemaking process.