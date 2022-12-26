Apply Now: £250,000 to Predict Humanitarian Response Needs

⇓ More from ICTworks

The negative impacts of climate change are growing. In addition, other natural and man-made events can damage or destroy communities and their resilience. We know early warning and early action can save lives and assets worth at least ten times their cost.

Yet one in three people are not adequately covered by early warning systems or predictive approaches that can enable action in advance of hazardous events. They do not have access to “anticipatory action” solutions at scale that can :

Prevent and minimise the impact of humanitarian crises;

Improve preparedness for sudden-onset crises;

Enable dignified and inclusive communication and assistance; and

Anticipate incidence and impacts of crises and enable earlier and more effective responses.

£250,000 to Predict Humanitarian Response Needs

The GSMA Innovation Fund for Anticipatory Humanitarian Action will invest in solutions that leverage mobile digital technology to help anticipate potential humanitarian impacts and enable effective early response. The Fund will test and generate insights from innovative use-cases, partnerships and business models across selected geographies, to improve the sustainability and scalability of digital-enabled solutions for those vulnerable to, or affected by, humanitarian crises.

The Fund will invest up to £250,000 in projects like:

Pre-Positioning and Early Deployment Activities For example: a mobile-enabled system that triggers the payment of support, such as a mobile cash payments sent to families living in a flood plain when the river level passes 2 meter mark indicating a forthcoming flood

Early Action for preparedness & resilience-building focussing on communities vulnerable to risk from crises. For example, providing data generated by mobile to enable a real-time picture of disaster response activities and movement of people impacted by crises.

Dissemination of Early Warning Messages focussing on the adaptation of existing early warning systems that enhances inclusion of different groups. For example, ensuring that persons with disabilities are successfully reached when distributing an earthquake early warning message.

Systems that will Enhance Communication between organisations and affected communities, anticipating the increased demand and need for information. For example two-way communication channels between at-risk populations and humanitarian organisations

The GSMA will assess all stages of product development, but preference will be given to projects/solutions that have already been successfully piloted and tested with users. Applications will need to be able to demonstrate the willingness and potential to form strategic partnerships with, humanitarian organisations, mobile operators and/or technology organisations.

