Apply Now: $250,000 for Open Source COVID-19 Digital Health Solutions

As the COVID-19 Digital Response continues to create global goods with scalable digital solutions using open standards and approaches, there is a need to focus on building and supporting pandemic preparedness capabilities in low- and middle-income countries.

One focus area are digital health solutions that accelerate vaccination campaigns globally,and especially in LMICs where they can maximize impact and recovery of marginalized communities and health systems.

$250,000 WFP Digital Health Innovation Accelerator

WFP Digital Health Innovation Accelerator Program will select mature start-ups and solution providers to receive financial, technical and methodological support from the WFP Innovation Accelerator to support the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Solutions focusing on one of these three areas are eligible for $250,000 in equity-free funding:

Vaccination scheduling ; solutions streamlining patient/provider registration, appointment schedules, vaccination administration and immunisation sites.

; solutions streamlining patient/provider registration, appointment schedules, vaccination administration and immunisation sites. Data management and integration ; tools addressing system interoperability challenges such as: data integration, data gaps, data security.

; tools addressing system interoperability challenges such as: data integration, data gaps, data security. Related digital health tools; micro-planning, vaccine delivery and monitoring, vaccine waste management, raising awareness and countering misinformation.

The proposed solution should follow open standards, open-source or open data approaches towards creating global goods and use data and information exchange mechanisms based on global standards, like OpenHIE.

Apply Now! Deadline is November 21, 2021

