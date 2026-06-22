Apply Now: $50,000 for Nonprofits Using Tech to Build Resilience

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Nonprofits in the Global South are now 35% more capable of digitalizing than their Global North peers, according to NetHope’s 2024 Digital Nonprofit Ability assessment. The catch: capability does not equal capacity.

Most mission-driven organizations still treat technology as overhead rather than infrastructure, and 58% of nonprofit leaders cite staffing and operational capacity, not funding alone, as their biggest barrier to scaling impact.

$50,000 for Nonprofits

Zendesk Tech for Good Impact Awards is now accepting applications for its 2026 Impact Awards, offering $50,000 cash grants plus free access to Zendesk’s AI-powered Resolution Platform for global nonprofits. Selected organizations also receive pro bono technical support.

Zendesk is looking for projects that advance one of three Foundation impact areas:

Foster community : enable connections that help vulnerable populations thrive

: enable connections that help vulnerable populations thrive Promote resilience in times of crisis : safeguard against disaster and reduce human suffering

: safeguard against disaster and reduce human suffering Create career pathways into tech: close the economic opportunity gap and reduce unemployment

Applicants must show how Zendesk’s products will help them serve more people, particularly vulnerable or disadvantaged communities. Dedicated IT staff or equivalent technical capacity is effectively required.

Apply Now: Deadline is July 15, 2026

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